Approfondimenti
Fratelli tutti
Coronavirus Covid-19
#Bari2020
Papa in Thailandia e Giappone
Sinodo Amazzonia
Tutti
Tweet

Clima: Conte, “rientro degli Usa negli accordi di Parigi è una notizia fantastica. L’Italia non vede l’ora di lavorare per costruire un pianeta sostenibile”

“Presidente Joe Biden, ricongiungersi agli accordi di Parigi è una notizia fantastica. In qualità di presidente del G20 e co-presidente di Cop26, l’Italia non vede l’ora di lavorare con gli Stati Uniti per costruire un pianeta sostenibile e garantire un futuro migliore per le prossime generazioni”. Così il presidente del Consiglio dei ministri, Giuseppe Conte, in un tweet pubblicato pochi istanti fa.

© Riproduzione Riservata

Quotidiano

Quotidiano - Italiano

Europa

Informativa sulla Privacy