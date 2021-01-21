Clima: Conte, “rientro degli Usa negli accordi di Parigi è una notizia fantastica. L’Italia non vede l’ora di lavorare per costruire un pianeta sostenibile”

“Presidente Joe Biden, ricongiungersi agli accordi di Parigi è una notizia fantastica. In qualità di presidente del G20 e co-presidente di Cop26, l’Italia non vede l’ora di lavorare con gli Stati Uniti per costruire un pianeta sostenibile e garantire un futuro migliore per le prossime generazioni”. Così il presidente del Consiglio dei ministri, Giuseppe Conte, in un tweet pubblicato pochi istanti fa.

President @JoeBiden rejoining the #ParisAgreement is fantastic news. As President of @g20org and co-chair of @COP26, Italy looks forward to working with the US to build a sustainable planet and ensure a better future for the next generations.

— Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) January 21, 2021