Patto Ue su migrazione e asilo: Caritas Europa, “non è all’altezza delle aspettative”

Il nuovo Patto su asilo e migrazioni presentato oggi dalla Commissione europea “non è all’altezza delle aspettative”, ossia “politiche equilibrate ed umane”. Lo afferma oggi Caritas Europa, commentando in un tweet la presentazione del nuovo Patto Ue. “Ci rammarica vedere – sottolinea Caritas Europa, coordinamento di tutte le Caritas europee con sede a Bruxelles – che l’attenzione rimane sulla prevenzione delle migrazioni, sul controllo delle frontiere e sui rimpatri”.

Caritas Europa è anche tra le 430 organizzazioni firmatarie di una petizione su Change.it per chiedere l’evacuazione dei 13.000 profughi del campo di Moira a Lesbo, in condizioni ancora più drammatiche di prima dopo gli incendi delle scorse settimane.

Intanto sul suo profilo sta diffondendo le voci di chi è stato ricollocato nel nuovo campo temporaneo a Kara Tepe, sempre sull’isola di Lesbo.

