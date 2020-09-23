Patto europeo su migrazione e asilo: Caritas Europa, “non è all’altezza delle aspettative”

Il nuovo Patto su asilo e migrazioni presentato oggi dalla Commissione europea “non è all’altezza delle aspettative”, ossia “politiche equilibrate ed umane”. Lo afferma oggi Caritas Europa, commentando in un tweet la presentazione del nuovo Patto Ue. “Ci rammarica vedere – sottolinea Caritas Europa, coordinamento di tutte le Caritas europee con sede a Bruxelles – che l’attenzione rimane sulla prevenzione delle migrazioni, sul controllo delle frontiere e sui rimpatri”.

The #NewPact on Asylum and Migration unveiled by @EU_Commission falls short of expectations for shifting the #migrationEU toward balanced and humane policies. We regret to see that the focus remains on preventing migration, on border control and returns. #nomorecamps #whatishome pic.twitter.com/YJHvVnDWoL — Caritas Europa (@CaritasEuropa) September 23, 2020

Caritas Europa è anche tra le 430 organizzazioni firmatarie di una petizione su Change.it per chiedere l’evacuazione dei 13.000 profughi del campo di Moira a Lesbo, in condizioni ancora più drammatiche di prima dopo gli incendi delle scorse settimane.

We've joined over 430+ organisations & politicians and 135.000+ people in calling for new more humane and balanced #migrationEU policies.#MigrationPact #whatishome

✍️the petition ➡️https://t.co/kujriWcMft — Caritas Europa (@CaritasEuropa) September 23, 2020

Intanto sul suo profilo sta diffondendo le voci di chi è stato ricollocato nel nuovo campo temporaneo a Kara Tepe, sempre sull’isola di Lesbo.