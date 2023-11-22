EU Parliament: Strasbourg, regional and global impact of Gaza war discussed today. Voting on reform of Treaties

Josep Borrell (Foto Parlamento europeo)

Convened in Strasbourg, the plenary session of the European Parliament opened this morning with a discussion between the MEPs and the head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner Janez Lenarčič about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the need to free the hostages, and the prospect of an “immediate humanitarian truce that may lead to a ceasefire”, as well as prospects of peace and security in the Middle East. At the midday voting session, the plenary meeting will give its final approval to next year’s EU budget, which should – hopefully – allow the EU to face the global challenges, while also supporting young people and research.

Also today, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will present to the EU Parliament his point of view on the challenges that Europe and its future have to face.

Several other items are on today’s agenda. They include the EU’s measures against spyware, while in the afternoon the MEPs will question Commissioner McGuinness and State Secretary Navarro of the Spanish Presidency about the recent revelations on money laundering and the evasion of sanctions against Russia in Cyprus. The plenary meeting will deal with the attacks against women, the defenders of women’s rights in Iran, the arbitrary detention of EU citizens, the unlawful detention of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, and the killing of Tamaz Ginturi, a Georgian citizen, by Russia’s occupying forces in Georgia. Three resolutions will be voted on, next Thursday.

Then, the floor will be voting on the Parliament’s mandate about the new rules for pesticides; a controversial project on packaging and packaging waste; proposals for a reform of the EU Treaties.