EU Parliament: towards a packaging regulation. Promoting reuse and recycling to protect the environment

(Photo European Parliament)

At its plenary session in Strasbourg today, the European Parliament has adopted its proposals on a new packaging regulation “to tackle constantly growing waste and boost reuse and recycling”, which constitutes Parliament’s mandate for negotiations with EU governments (426 votes in favour, 125 against and 74 abstentions). “Parliament”, a statement issued after the vote reads, endorsed “the overall packaging reduction targets proposed in the regulation (5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040)”. MEPs then proposed “specific targets to reduce plastic packaging (10% by 2030, 15% by 2035 and 20% by 2040)”. MEPs “want to ban the sale of very lightweight plastic carrier bags (below 15 microns), unless required for hygiene reasons or provided as primary packaging for loose food to help prevent food wastage”. They also want to heavily restrict the use of certain single use packaging formats, such as hotel miniature packaging for toiletry products and shrink-wrap for suitcases in airports. In the adopted text, MEPs clarify the requirements for packaging to be reused or refilled. “Final distributors of beverages and take-away food in the food service sector, such as hotels, restaurants and cafés, should give consumers the option of bringing their own container”.

The rules put forward by MEPs require that all packaging should be recyclable. Parliament will now start negotiations with the EU Council on the new EU law.