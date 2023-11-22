EU Parliament: 2024 budget adopted. “Funding to tackle global challenges, and support young people and research”

(Photo European Parliament)

At their plenary session in Strasbourg today, MEPs have finally adopted the budget for 2024 with 519 votes in favour, 79 against and 30 abstentions. The Council had already endorsed the deal on 20 November. “In a deal with Member States”, a statement from Parliament reads, “Parliament obtained an additional €666.5 million for its priorities on top of what the Commission had initially proposed in the draft budget”. MEPs “increased funding for programmes and policies that are crucial for addressing the consequences of the war in Ukraine and global challenges, and supporting young people, including young farmers”. Moreover, MEPs also increased “funding for programmes contributing to the post-pandemic recovery, combating anti-Semitism and strengthening efforts towards the green transition, in line with Parliament’s priorities”. The additional funding achieved by MEPs includes €250 million for humanitarian aid; €150 million for the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (Global Europe); €85 million for Horizon Europe; €30 million for transport infrastructure (Connecting Europe Facility); €60 million for Erasmus+; €20 million for the LIFE programme; €20 million for young farmers; €10 million for the EU Civil Protection Mechanism; and €10 million for Military Mobility.