Spain: “Migrantes con Derechos” Network to the new government, “debate on migrants in Parliament”

The Spanish network “Migrantes con Derechos” (Migrants with Rights), made up of church organisations working with migrants and refugees, made public the conclusions of the latest meeting attended by 53 members from the dioceses of Almeria, Cadiz-Ceuta, Huelva, Malaga, Jerez, the Canary Islands and Tenerife in Spain, as well as from Tangier, Rabat and the prefecture of Western Sahara in North Africa. In the document, the network members address a number of recommendations to Pedro Sanchez’s new government which took office in Madrid this week. With regard to the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, Migrantes con Derechos expresses “concern at the drift in the positions that Member States of the European Union are taking”, as they continue to “prioritize restrictive international protection policies” and the reduction of guarantees in asylum application procedures. The network stresses the need to change the approach to migration laws and policies both in Spain and in the European Union in order to prevent the “unnecessary suffering” of migrants and refugees, and to avoid deaths on migration routes. As for the increase in migration flows to the Canary Islands, the network endorses the joint proposal to improve the assistance and reception of migrants, recently presented by the Migration and Caritas delegations of the two dioceses of the Canary Islands. To this end, the Spanish Parliament is urged to resume the debate proposed by various social and church organisations to facilitate the regularization of migrants in the country.