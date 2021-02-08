UK: Covid vaccine even for illegal migrants. Anti-pandemic campaign, 12 million doses injected so far

Illegal migrants in the UK are to be offered coronavirus vaccinations without any checks on their right to live in the country and without any risk of being deported. Charities and associations working with those who have entered the country illegally have been asked to contact and persuade them to go and get vaccinated even if they are not registered with any doctor. The call by the British Government is part of the UK’s relentless efforts to ensure the anti-Covid jab can reach as many people as possible. Over 12 million people have already received their first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, and the goal is to reach all high-risk groups by mid-February. According to the latest studies, not only does the vaccine protect against Covid-19, it also makes it less contagious, thus helping reduce the spread of the virus. Last spring, the government had already announced that illegal migrants coming forward for testing or treatment, if infected with the virus, would not be asked about their status. According to the latest official estimates from 2005, there are about 430,000 illegal migrants in the UK (about one million according to some independent studies).