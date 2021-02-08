Syria: EU-sponsored conference in Brussels on 29 and 30 March. “Supporting the future of the country and the region”

The European Union will host the fifth conference in Brussels on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”. The meeting is scheduled to take place on 29 and 30 March. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Conference will take place virtually. “15 March will mark the 10th anniversary of the Syrian uprising. The conflict still ongoing, the situation in Syria and the region remains highly critical – a statement from the Commission reads -, with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deterioration of the economies across the region over the last year further exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation” of Syrians and Syrian refugees. The Conferences in Brussels “have over the years become an opportunity to reassert the international community’s continued support to the UN and the UN Special Envoy’s efforts for a negotiated political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254”. These conferences “also serve to mobilise necessary financial support to meet the needs of Syrians and their host communities, as well as to pursue and deepen dialogue with civil society”. On 29 March, the Day of Dialogue will allow to pursue dialogue between civil society, refugee-hosting countries, the EU and the UN. Other Syria-related conference side events will take place the week before. The Ministerial Conference will take place on 30 March.