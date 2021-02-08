Netherlands: diocese of Rotterdam, online campaign for vocational discernment in priesthood

Vocational discernment goes digital and social too: the diocese of Rotterdam launched an online campaign to help people “explore their vocation” for deaconship and priesthood. The initiative has been launched by Vronesteyn, the Diocesan Centre for the Training of priests and deacons, and will involve the publication of video contents and a regular newsletter in the next few weeks. In addition, on March 14th, those men (aged 18 to 45) who are thinking of going into priesthood or deaconship will be able to contact bishop Hans Van den Hende or the chancellor of the seminary to discuss the matter and have some initial guidance about the way to go. According to bishop Van den Hende, the diocesan call for priests and deacons “first takes shape in the life of the parishes” and it a process that takes years. But now Vronesteyn wants to make some help more accessible to “seriously consider one’s call” and encourages those who wish to help spread Jesus’s call “Come, follow me” through their social media.