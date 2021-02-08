Germany: Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, independent law firm to compile report on past abuse cases

An independent law firm in Munich has been commissioned by Card. Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising, to compile a report on sexual abuse cases. Whatever the final outcome of the report, Card. Marx does not intend to intervene personally to make any change in the findings, nor does he want to influence its outcome. “I sincerely hope that this report will shed light on the responsibilities”, the Cardinal said in an interview with the “Augsburger Allgemeine” newspaper. “Of course, this also applies to my person and my areas of responsibility”. The same law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl was initially hired by the Archdiocese of Cologne and later called into question by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese, Card. Rainer Maria Woelki, who found methodological deficiencies in its report. Despite protests from many parts of the Church in Cologne, the media and many members of the DBK, Card. Woelki has not yet released the findings of the report, pending a new report commissioned to Cologne criminal lawyer Björn Gercke. On several occasions, Card. Marx reiterated his firm intention to disclose all documents relating to his handling of abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, and pledged not to cover up in any way what might have happened during the administration of his predecessors, Card. Ratzinger and Card. Wetter.