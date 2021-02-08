EU Commission: World Day to make Internet safe tomorrow. Ensure protection of children and against disinformation

Tomorrow, 9 February 2021, is Safer Internet Day. Launched in 2004, the Day is celebrated online in more than 170 countries worldwide. The theme “Together for a Better Internet” is, according to the EU Commission, a “call for everyone to join in making the Internet a safer and better place, especially for children and young people”. Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research and Culture, said: “Young people need to feel safe and empowered when navigating the online world so that they can fully benefit from the digital world. With the EU Digital Education Action Plan, we put digital education at the centre of Europe’s educational landscape, promoting digital literacy to tackle disinformation online, supporting educators and teachers, and ensuring quality online learning”. Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “The coronavirus crisis obliged us to move most of our daily activities online and when we let our children browse the Internet, we want them to be protected. We are committed to make the digital transformation benefit everyone safely. What is illegal offline should be illegal online. We now expect the tech industry to play its part for a safer Internet in respect of EU rules without delay”.