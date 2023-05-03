UK: King Charles III’s Coronation. Ivereigh (journalist) to SIR, “excellent relations between the Pope and the British monarch”

Galles, Croce per l'incoronazione del Re Carlo III (Foto cbcew)

(London) “The two relics of the Cross to which Jesus was allegedly nailed, given by Pope Francis to King Charles III on the occasion of his coronation, are a sign of the excellent relations between the Holy Father and the British monarch”. Austen Ivereigh, well-known journalist and co-author with Pope Francis of the book “Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future”, explained to SIR news agency the religious significance of the ceremony by which “the new King will commit himself to serving God and his people next Saturday 6 May”. “At the heart of the coronation is a deeply sacred moment, when the King is anointed with holy oil by Anglican Primate Justin Welby and consecrates himself to God and the nation”, Austen Ivereigh explained. “Queen Elizabeth II once said that at that time she felt filled with light and peace, with words that are very similar to those used by Pope Francis to describe the night of his election”. “Her life was no longer her, but a life of service in God’s hands, as happens to those who marry or choose consecrated life, and the late Queen was exemplary in this regard. I believe that King Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps, even though he has a very different personality”. “There is great harmony between the British monarchy and the Catholic Church”, Ivereigh went on to explain. “Pope Francis and King Charles share many common causes, such as the protection of the environment, and the culture of hospitality promoted by the Holy Father is important to the King. Pope Francis also knows that the King is very religious because he is close to Orthodox monastic mysticism”.