UK: King Charles III’s Coronation. Ivereigh (journalist) to SIR, “ceremony will be attended by all religions”

(London) “The new king’s faith is more complex than that of his mother’s, who was an evangelical Anglican,” journalist Austen Ivereigh told SIR news agency. “Like his father Philip, Charles considers himself partly Anglican and partly Greek Orthodox. Let us not forget that her paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, mother-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II, was a devout Orthodox nun, who influenced Charles during his childhood. This tradition, which promotes the idea of God’s mystical presence in creation, also contributed to Charles’ passion for environmentalism”. “I was in Rome when St. John Henry Newman was canonised, and the then Prince Charles made a significant speech that perfectly expressed Newman’s English and Catholic theological identity”, Ivereigh said. “I think Catholics were very impressed by his speech. Even if the monarchy is a symbol of that power that has marginalised and excluded Catholics from the life of the nation for centuries, Catholics are deeply loyal to the king who has pledged, on several occasions, to protect everyone who believes in God. Indeed, King Charles III’s coronation will be attended by representatives of all religions, as opposed to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, which was attended only by representatives of the Church of England”.