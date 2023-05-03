EU Commission: “corruption, zero tolerance”. Proposals to strengthen rules and prevention

Today, the European Commission is putting forward proposals to strengthen anti-corruption rules. Within the EU institutions, there is a “zero tolerance towards corruption”, the European Commission said in a statement. The set of measures include “new and strengthened rules criminalising corruption offences and harmonising penalties across the EU” and a joint proposal, by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and the Commission, to establish a “dedicated Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) sanctions regime to target serious acts of corruption worldwide”. The proposals are in line with the commitment made by President Ursula von der Leyen in her 2022 State of the Union address. Details are given about “the ethical, integrity and transparency rules in place to prevent corruption within the EU institutions”. The EU countries will “have to ensure that privileges and immunity can be lifted during corruption investigations through an effective and transparent process pre-established by law, and in a timely matter”. Minimum rules on the statute of limitations are proposed to “ensure sufficient time to bring corruption offences to justice”. An EU network against corruption will be set up, bringing together law enforcement, public authorities, practitioners, and civil society. The aim is to support the Commission in mapping the “common areas where corruption risks are high across the EU”.