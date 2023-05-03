Freedom of the press: EU Parliament, launching the Caruana Galizia Prize. Metsola, “journalists targeted simply for doing their job”

To coincide with today’s World Press Freedom Day, the European Parliament published the call for submissions of entries to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism. “The Prize rewards on a yearly basis outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the European Union such as human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights”, as explained in a release. Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, states: “The reality is that journalists investigating uncomfortable truths are being targeted for doing their job. While everything was done to silence Daphne, she will never be forgotten. Every year, the Prize bearing Daphne’s name honours her memory. It is a powerful reminder of the European Parliament’s commitment to safeguard press freedom and the safety of journalists”.

Journalists or teams of journalists of any nationality may enter the Prize by submitting in-depth inquiries that have been published or broadcast by media based in one of the 27 EU member states. “The aim is to support and highlight the importance of professional journalism in safeguarding freedom and equality”. The winner will be chosen by an independent jury composed of representatives of the press and civil society from the 27 EU member states and delegates of Europe’s main press associations. As usual, the award ceremony (the Prize consists in a 20 thousand euros’ cheque) will be held around October 16th, the day Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered.