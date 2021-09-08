Bosnia and Herzegovina: Diocese of Vrhbosna to hold first Synod in Sarajevo. “Renew all things in Christ”. Opening Mass presided over by Card. Puljic on 11 September

Card. Vinko Puljic will celebrate the opening mass of the first Synod of the Archdiocese of Vrhbosna under the motto “Renew all things in Christ” (Eph. 1:10) in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Sarajevo at 9 am on 11 September. The Eucharistic celebration can be followed through the media and will be broadcast live on the national TV station BHT1. A press conference will be held on 10 September to present this great event. One of the Synod’s objectives is to gain a deeper understanding of our reality after the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and bearing in mind our Catholic tradition and the strong influence of secularism, find solutions to the difficulties facing the Archdiocese’s community and revive the foundations of faith, particularly in parish communities, to encourage active participation in the mission of the local Church. 120 delegates from all over the Archdiocese will attend the Synod. “The Synod is actually the fruit of previous work, from 2012 to 2019, when different topics were addressed in nine sessions in different areas of the Archdiocese. We made the concept of the Synod known to the faithful and we asked ourselves how we felt about our local Church”, explained Fr Mario Bernadic, general secretary of the Synod.