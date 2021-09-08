Sweden: Stockholm, diocese buys two new churches in Nassjo and Skelleftea

During the summer, the Diocese of Stockholm completed the purchase of two new churches. One was purchased by the Baptist Alliance in Nässjö and one by the Church of Sweden in Skellefteå. The first church, which was purchased by the Catholic parish of St. Francis in Jönköping with the help of the Diocese, “will be a parish chapel for the approximately 500 parishioners living in Vetlanda, Eksjö and Nässjö”, the Diocese’s website reads. The Catholic Church of St. Francis acquired the premises in early September. The church in Skellefteå, on the other hand, will serve the Catholic parish of Saint Mary since the church being used so far “will be demolished” to make room for a section of the Norrbotniabanan railway line that is under construction in Sweden’s northern region. The purchased church needs some renovation work and will start being used in the spring of 2022.