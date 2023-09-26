European Day of Languages: events across Europe. Games, interesting facts, school materials on the official website

Many countries throughout Europe will be hosting a number of events to mark the European Day of Languages on 26 September. These include, for example, the Multilingual European Day of Languages concert in Espoo (Finland); the improvised comedy show “Bei uns sagt man…” (We say…) across European languages and cultures in Berlin (Germany); the “Say Yes to Languages” fair in Belgrade (Serbia); a video challenge for schools “Vi elsker sprog” (We love languages), followed by an award ceremony for the winners in Copenhagen (Denmark); and the “Olympic games” language week, organised by a school on Petite-Île, Réunion (France). Italy will be hosting the event “Cooking with Languages!” in Vercelli. There is also an online event for students in Kherson (Ukraine) and an online conference organized by the European Commission entitled “Teaching language skills at the heart of the European Education Area”. The official website for the Day features games, interesting facts (the longest words in different languages, place names, insights into the sign language…), activities for schools, and materials for teachers.