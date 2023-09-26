European Day of Languages: an initiative to promote Europe’s linguistic and cultural diversity. 225 indigenous languages spoken in the continent

Promoting Europe’s linguistic and cultural diversity: this is the aim of the European Day of Languages, jointly celebrated today by the European Union and by the Council of Europe. The initiative has been taking place on September 26th since 2001. “The European Day of Languages reminds us that learning a language is a step towards openness and respect for other cultures”, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, states. The promoters of the initiative report that there are over 225 indigenous languages in Europe, not to mention those that arrived in the continent along with migrations. The official goals of today’s celebrations are: raising public awareness of the importance of language learning to increase multilingualism and intercultural understanding; promoting the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of Europe; furthering lifelong language learning, both at school and in extracurricular activities. The first European Day of Languages was jointly organised by the Council of Europe and the European Union 22 years ago and involved millions of people in the 45 participating countries.