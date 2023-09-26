Nagorno-Karabakh: EU, €5 million in humanitarian aid. Lenarcic, “prepared to support the thousands who have decided to flee”

The European Union “is boosting its humanitarian funding with €5 million in response to the increasing needs resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis”. According to Brussels, “the conflict escalation and subsequent ceasefire is expected to trigger a mass exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, with approximately 13,500 refugees having crossed the border already. At the same time, there is a major food shortage and lack of access to electricity and water within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave”. The €5 million in humanitarian funding includes €500,000 in emergency support announced last week and €4.5 million in new funding, which will “help people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and vulnerable people within Nagorno-Karabakh”. Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “We must be prepared to support the thousands who have decided to flee Nagorno Karabakh, especially as the upcoming winter is likely to expose the refugees to additional challenges. The EU is drastically stepping up its humanitarian aid in the region to provide emergency relief to people in need, both within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and to people now displaced in Armenia. The EU is committed to coordinate humanitarian efforts on the ground to assist the people affected by this conflict”.