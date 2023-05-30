European Political Community: Moldova to host second meeting. Leaders expected from 27 EU countries and 17 non-EU countries

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, will attend the second meeting of the European Political Community hosted by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Thursday 1 June, the European Commission announced in a statement. Heads of state or government from across the continent will gather in Bulboaca, Moldova, to foster “political dialogue and cooperation” and “to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent”. The European Political Community is a forum for informal dialogue between the leaders of the EU-27 member states and 17 non-EU countries that kicked off in Prague last October. The platform was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss strategic issues such as energy, the economy, the environment, security, migration, mobility, and the war in Ukraine. The non-EU countries expected to attend the forum are: Serbia, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, the UK, Türkiye, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. On Wednesday, 31 May, President von der Leyen will meet with President Sandu. Borrell will inaugurate the new European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova and will handover the equipment funded under the European Peace Facility to the Moldovan Armed Forces. On 1 June, the EU High Representative will meet Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.