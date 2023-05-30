EU Parliament: protecting European elections from Russian and Chinese interference. Plenary debate and resolution

In a plenary debate followed by a vote on Thursday, 1 June, MEPs “are expected to warn that foreign interference, disinformation, and attacks on democracy” may increase and “become more sophisticated in the run-up to the European Parliament elections, taking place 6-9 June 2024”. The report by the Special Committee on foreign interference – the European Parliament said in a statement ahead of the Plenary session scheduled for 31 May-1 June in Brussels – “includes recommendations for a coordinated EU strategy and addresses issues such as interference on online platforms, protection of critical infrastructure and strategic sectors, interference during electoral processes, covert funding of political activities by foreign actors and resilience to cyberattacks”. In particular, the proposed text focuses on Russian and Chinese interference in the EU, in countries applying to join the EU such as the Western Balkans, as well as in the Global South. Items on the Plenary agenda include: “Corporate sustainability” to counter the negative impact on human rights and the environment; “Ukraine”: Parliament’s vote on an “act in support of ammunition production”; Hungary: “breaches of the rule of law and fundamental rights”; “MeToo”: need for new measures against sexual harassment; and the protection of quality agricultural products.