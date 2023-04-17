EU Parliament: plenary in Strasbourg. MEPs to debate “environmental package”, relations with China, reform of asylum system

The European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg will begin today and will continue until Thursday. One of the many items on the agenda is an environmental package including the reform of the Emissions Trading System, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, and the Social Climate Fund. MEPs will debate today and vote on Wednesday on a new law obliging companies to ensure products sold in the EU do not come from deforested land. Parliament will discuss the EU’s response to the growing global challenges “stemming from a more repressive and assertive China”. On Wednesday morning, MEPs will debate the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will have an exchange of views with MEPs on Europe’s challenges and future. On the same day, Parliament will be voting on a resolution that will assess the challenges facing Moldova, a candidate country for EU membership. Furthermore, Parliament could give the green light to negotiating mandates on the reform of the EU asylum system and measures to facilitate legal migration.