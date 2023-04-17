Russia: Borrell (EU) condemns ruling against activist Vladimir Kara-Murza. Europe on the side of all Russians persecuted by Putin

“The European Union strongly condemns the ruling by a Moscow court to sentence the opposition politician, democracy activist and outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on politically motivated charges”. This was stated in a notice by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. “Today’s outrageously harsh court decision clearly demonstrates yet again the political misuse of judiciary in order to pressure activists, human rights defenders and any voices opposing Russia’s illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine”, he added. “This “trial” did not meet the international standards of a fair and public hearing. The court hearings were inaccessible for observers”. Russia “should also ensure access to appropriate health care for Vladimir Kara-Murza and all others in prison”. Kara-Murza stated that “his trial resembled the show trials in the 1930s”. The European Union “stands in solidarity with all those Russians who are prosecuted, imprisoned or intimidated” and asks Russia “to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges. We also urge Russia to repeal its oppressive legislation, including the laws censoring truthful information about Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the laws on so-called ‘foreign agents’ and ‘undesirable organisations’ that are only used to suppress civil society and independent voices”.