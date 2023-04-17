Russia: Pejcinovic Buric (Council of Europe), “full solidarity with Mr Kara-Murza. Sham trial”

The Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, issued the following statement today: “I strongly condemn the sentencing of Russian opposition leader, Vladimir Kara-Murza, to 25 years in prison following a sham trial. Mr Kara-Murza was imprisoned and prosecuted a year ago for speaking out on Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine. As he bravely stated in his final remarks to the court ‘This is the price of not remaining silent in Russia today’”. His case “is another illustration of ongoing repression in the Russian Federation. Despite Russia’s attempts to silence critics, their voices are being heard worldwide and will not be forgotten. The Council of Europe stands in full solidarity with Mr Kara-Murza and calls for his immediate release”.