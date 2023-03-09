Ukraine: Borrell (EU), “increased risk of nuclear accident in Zaporizhzhia”

“The risk of a nuclear accident has increased a lot in the last hours. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has to rely on diesel generators for the cooling of its reactors”, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, at a press conference on the margins of the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Stockholm. “During the night, and during our meeting, more than 80 rockets and drones have been launched. Another massive attack during night all across the country, killing innocent civilians and causing serious damage. Among this damage is the attack against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been disconnected again from the Ukrainian electricity grid, significantly increasing the risk of a nuclear accident”, he added. Borrell reiterated that “Zaporizhzhia is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe and Russia is putting in danger the entirety of our joint European continent, Russia included”. The EU supports the International Atomic Energy Agency’s expert mission in the area and the Agency’s call for a nuclear safety zone around the nuclear plant. Russia’s objective “is to terrorise the Ukrainian people. This shows that Russia is not interested in peace”, he added. At the informal meeting with the Ministers of Defence yesterday, “we discussed about the military support”, and today, with the Development Ministers, the focus was on “the reconstruction of Ukraine”. “We have to defend Ukraine in order to avoid destruction”, and “ support Ukraine in order to reconstruct. We have to send generators to produce electricity” and “anti-aerial missiles”, he concluded.