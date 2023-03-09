Energy crisis: Simson (EU Commissioner for Energy), “carbon emissions dropped in Europe by 2.5%”

“The carbon emissions dropped in Europe by 2.5% last year. Achieving this has been a joint effort – the European Parliament is an important ally in our work, which is far from done”. This was said by the EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, as she spoke in Brussels at a meeting of the Committee on Industry of the European Parliament about the state of energy one year after the publication of the first REPowerEU Communication (8 March 2022). “I also want to acknowledge the millions of Europeans who demonstrated solidarity and unity by adjusting their lifestyles when Europe was hit by the gravest energy crisis in decades”, she added. Then, the Commissioner explained that, following Russia’s aggression of Ukraine, “one year ago the Commission presented REPowerEU Plan to end our dependency on Russian fossil fuels and diversify our sources. We have since sanctioned coal and oil and dramatically reduced our gas imports – all the while staying the course regarding our commitments under the European Green Deal.”