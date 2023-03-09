European Union: €50 million in humanitarian aid for the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

The European Commission has today announced the allocation of €50 million in humanitarian aid to the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region to combat food insecurity and malnutrition, improve access to basic services and disaster preparedness, and to promote education, the European Commission announced in a statement. Of the €50 million allocated, €13.3 million will go to Madagascar, €25 million to Mozambique, €7.4 million to Zimbabwe, and €4.3 million to Lesotho, Malawi and regional projects. During his visit, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic is due to meet the President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, the governors of Vatovavy and Fitovinany regions, and the directors of the National Office for Disaster Management. The Commissioner will also meet humanitarian partners and Pedro Pablo Opeka, the founder of the humanitarian association AKAMASOA, while also visiting the recent cyclone affected areas. Last month, the EU provided €100,000 in emergency humanitarian funding to assist those most affected by tropical cyclone Freddy, which made landfall on the eastern coast of the island on 21 February 2023. This year, a new air support operation worth €1.2 million is being implemented to provide humanitarian aid to communities affected by flooding and cyclones.