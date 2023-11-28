EU-Ukraine: European Parliament, from political leaders “unwavering support” to Kiev and EU membership

(Photo European Parliament)

The leaders of the political groups of the European Parliament had a meeting in Brussels and an exchange of views with the Chairman of Verkhovna Rada (Kiev’s unicameral parliament), Ruslan Stefanchuk. The Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament issued the following statement: “The leaders of the Political Groups of the European Parliament, meeting in the Conference of Presidents, today reiterate their unwavering solidarity with and pay tribute to the brave people of Ukraine, the laureates of the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, who are courageously defending their country’s independence and territorial integrity, while also defending freedom, democracy and their country’s European future against the brutal Russian regime”. They express “their deepest condolences to the families of the courageous citizens who have sacrificed their lives in defence of Ukraine. The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine in overcoming Russia’s war of aggression”.

The Conference of Presidents “welcomes the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the European Parliament”. It is “an important step in strengthening the multidimensional partnership, which is a crucial element in the preparation of Ukrainian political institutions for EU integration. This partnership will be reinforced by the establishment of a permanent European Parliament’s presence in Kyiv”. The leaders of the political groups “reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine’s EU membership, which represents a geostrategic investment in a united and strong Europe”.