Germany: COP28, appeal for climate from Bishops, Caritas, religious orders and Central Committee of Catholics. “Environment top priority”

The 28th UN Climate Conference, COP28, will begin in Dubai on Thursday. The President of the German Bishops’ Conference, Mgr. Georg Bätzing, the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK), Irme Stetter-Karp, the President of Caritas Germany, Eva Maria Welskop-Deffaa, and the President of the German Conference of the Superiors of Religious Orders, Br. Andreas Murk, urged the participants to “take responsibility together with all people of good will”. In a joint statement released today, they stress that “the global common good must now be our top priority!”. In their appeal, the Church representatives mainly refer to Pope Francis’ latest letter, Laudate Deum. The joint statement emphasises the need for a binding form of energy transition and adequate financial resources to adapt to climate change. “We all have a duty to preserve creation and protect our planet. We must not abuse nature simply to secure our prosperity. Ultimately, if we destroy nature and the climate without consideration, we cut off the branch on which we are sitting”, the signatories say. The signatories also encourage to look at all continents: “Protecting the climate can only be achieved if all countries in the world are fairly recognised in their competences and enabled to do their part”. The most economically developed countries should make a greater contribution.