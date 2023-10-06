Israel: spitting on Christians, Cohen (Israeli Foreign Minister) to msgr. Gallagher (Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See) “strong condemnation of the shameful attacks against Christians”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“On 5 October, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Msgr. Paul Richard Gallagher. In their telephone conversation, – reports press release of the Embassy of Israel to the Holy See – Mr. Cohen reiterated his strong condemnation of the shameful attacks against Christians, perpetrated by a minority of the Israeli population, and made clear that Israel will maintain freedom of religion and freedom of worship for members of all religions. Minister Cohen also underlined the importance of the recent appointment of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, as Cardinal which indicates the centrality of Jerusalem for believers of the three Abrahamic religions. The two agreed to continue this conversation on Gallagher’s visit to Israel next month”.