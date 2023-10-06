FAFCE: surrogacy included by EU Parliament in the list of human-trafficking offences. Mr Bassi, “violation of human dignity”

“We welcome this week’s decision of the European Parliament, finally recognising surrogacy as a crime of human trafficking”, said the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE). SIR news agency reported on this yesterday. “Moreover, – a statement from FAFCE reads – surrogacy is now considered together with crimes as slavery, forced marriage, illegal adoption or exploitation of children. Surrogacy violates human dignity – that of the child as well as the mother – as a form of exploitation that targets the most vulnerable”. This is the reaction of the President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations, Vincenzo Bassi, following the vote on the implementation of the 2011 Directive on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims. The decision was jointly taken by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) and the one on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM). FAFCE “welcomes that the practice of surrogacy has officially been included in the list of offences of trafficking in human beings. For years, our Federation has been denouncing surrogacy as a violation of human dignity. In the context of the review of this 2011 Directive, FAFCE had already asked the European Commission for the additional inclusion of human trafficking for reproductive exploitation purposes, explicitly in the context of surrogacy”.