EU: European Week of Regions and Cities kicks off. Ferreira, “territorial cohesion policy is a tool that unifies Europe”

The 21st edition of the most important event of the year for cohesion policy, the European Week of Regions and Cities (#EURegionsWeek), will take place from Monday 9 October to Thursday 12 October in Brussels. Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said today: “I look forward to the 21st European Week of Regions and Cities as a unique opportunity to debate the benefits of cohesion policy with citizens from all Member States for the convergence and sustainable development of EU regions. Since its creation, cohesion policy has proved its strength as a tool that unifies Europe. The European Week of Regions provides us with the ideal opportunity to present and discuss concrete and transformative examples, as well as future challenges, so that we can prepare our regions and cities for the future”. “With 312 sessions, over 451 speakers from across the EU and beyond, 256 hours of interactive lectures, 12 high-level sessions, including a dialogue with citizens in the presence of the Commissioner, and 49 stands showcasing stories and testimonies about local projects, there is something for everyone”. The week will be structured – according to a statement – around six main themes: regions in post-industrial transition; local energy shift for security and sustainability; promoting social innovation; retaining talent for regional growth; small and medium-sized urban centres driving growth; and breaking barriers to cross-border cooperation.