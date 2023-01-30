FAFCE: European contest for artists dedicated to the figure of Saint Joseph. Invitation to participate

The Federation of Catholic Families Associations in Europe (FAFCE) has launched a contest for artists to create artworks on the figure of Saint Joseph. The invitation follows the directions set by Pope Francis for the Year of St Joseph and the role of the father in today’s society, FAFCE said in a statement. Artists will have to think about “How do we see in 2023 this Patron Saint of the Catholic Church, Patron of fathers, and Patron of workers?”. The contest is divided into six categories: painting–drawing–graphic arts; sculpture–ceramic–stained glass; video–performing arts–dance; photography; music; and comics. The digital reproductions of the artworks must be submitted by 3 March 2023. They will then be evaluated by a jury of experts, who will inform the authors of the results on 19 March 2023. The list of selected works will be published on the website of the contest. The winners will be awarded the prize in May 2023 during an exhibition at the European Parliament where their works will be on display. Participation is open to all artists, especially young people, regardless of their religion. More information is available on the website of the contest.