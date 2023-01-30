Ccee: in the run-up to the Continental Assembly of the Synod in Prague. A new website to watch all sessions

The website of the European Continental Assembly of the Synod in Europe, which will take place in Prague from 5th to 12th February, is online now. Right now, such website “provides an updated programme and some figures about the Assembly. As we get closer to the event – Ccee explains in a notice –, it will be updated with more details and materials: a gallery and a general summary of the sessions will be added for each day. The sessions can be live-streamed through the website, then viewed again on the YouTube channel of Ccee”. Until 9th February, updates on the events will be constantly added. For the second part of the Assembly, from 10th to 12th February, opened only to the presidents of the national Bishops’ Conferences, a final release will be posted at the end of the assembly. “The website is the main medium through which the facts and events of the Continental Assembly of the Synod will be shared. In Prague there will be a multilingual Media Team too, which will support the accredited journalists and will provide information to their own language groups”. As from today, the official Facebook page of Ccee and the official Instagram channel are online as well.