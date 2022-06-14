Drugs: EU Report 2022. Johansson (Commission), “relentless drive by organised crime groups to profit from illegal drugs trade”

Drug supply and use bounce back to pre-pandemic levels after the COVID-19 disruption. With serious implications in the health, social, and economic areas and in the fight against crime. These are the findings of the European Drug Report 2022, released by the Lisbon-based European Drugs Agency (EMCDDA) today. European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said: “The continued escalation of synthetic drug production within the EU shows us the relentless drive by organised crime groups to profit from the illegal drugs trade, placing public health and security at risk. It is of particular concern that the partnerships between European and international criminal networks have given rise to record availability of cocaine and industrial-scale methamphetamine manufacturing within Europe”. This means “potential for increased use and harms. The EU and its Member States will continue to counter these developing threats through a collaborative effort, based on the EU’s crime priorities and drug and security strategies”. The report delivers the latest overview of the drug situation in Europe, exploring long-term trends and emerging threats. “At a time when the international situation raises new challenges – a statement reads -, the report also looks at how ongoing global events may affect the dynamics of Europe’s drug problems in the future”.