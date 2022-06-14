EU Economic and Social Committee: EUR 60,000 for civil society projects dedicated to young people and Ukraine

The European Economic and Social Committee’s (EESC) Call for bids 2022 for civil society projects dedicated to young people and Ukraine is kicking off. A total of EUR 60,000 is up for grabs for six award-winning initiatives. This was announced by the EESC in a note. In particular, the award is divided into two categories: promoting the active participation of young people and helping Ukrainian civilians. The aim is to ‘raise awareness of the extraordinary contribution of civil society to the creation of a European identity and citizenship and the promotion of the common values underpinning European integration’. The initiatives should be implemented in the EU, with the exception of those dedicated to Ukrainian civilians, which can also be carried out in Ukraine. Applications for youth initiatives must involve at least one of these topics: employment and access to the labour market, including entrepreneurship; education and training; health and well-being; effects of the pandemic; participation in political processes (e.g. climate change and new technologies); empowerment of particularly vulnerable social caregories; and capacity building of young people. While projects in the category ‘European civil society for Ukraine’, should focus on: providing humanitarian aid, shelter or emergency relief; providing social, psychological or administrative support; helping the integration of Ukrainian refugees in host countries (offering language training, helping to find employment, etc.); assisting the most vulnerable people; combating disinformation about the war in Ukraine. Applications must be submitted by 31 July at 10 a.m. The awards will be given in Brussels during the EESC plenary session on 14 and 15 December 2022.