War in Ukraine: Mariupol icons and pictures of the conflict on display at the European Parliament in Brussels

(Brussels) “Showing the atrocities of the war unleashed by Russia” while also “reflecting on the indestructible spirit of the Ukrainian nation, its defenders, and their faith and hope for victory”. This is the goal of the exhibition, promoted by the Mission of Ukraine to the EU, that is being held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The exhibition, that can be visited on the third floor of Parliament’s main building – the same building that has hosted the plenary sessions of today and yesterday – consists of two parts: photo evidence of the violence and tragedy of war, and the suffering imposed on Ukrainians; and a series of icons made in the martyred city of Mariupol. The exhibition is also intended to be a sign of the European Parliament’s solidarity and closeness with the Rada (Parliament) in Kyiv.