European Parliament: suspension of EU duties on all imports from Ukraine for one year to support the country’s economy

(Brussels) “In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and security, but for that of all of Europe. Therefore, we must support Ukraine at all levels with every tool at our disposal: not only with weapons and sanctions but with our trading power, too”. MEP Sandra Kalniete, the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur for Ukraine, said this before the Plenary approved a one-year suspension of EU import duties on all Ukrainian exports to support the country’s economy. “Giving Ukraine the support it needs to defend itself does not end on the battlefield; it includes ensuring that Ukraine’s economy remains resilient and competitive. Today, we must show that our support for Ukraine is absolute, unshakeable, and irreversible by implementing these unprecedented trade liberalisation measures”. This temporary trade liberalisation – a statement from the European Parliament reads, is a response to the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine “which is hampering the country’s ability to trade”. The measures allow for the full removal, for a period of one year, of import duties on industrial products, of entry duties on fruit and vegetables, and of anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures on steel imports. The legislative text was adopted by 515 votes to 32, with 11 abstentions.