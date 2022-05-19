FAFCE: Rome to host the congress of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe. “Celebrating the beauty of the family”

“Celebrating the beauty of the family” is the title of the congress that the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFEC) is organising in the run-up to its 25th anniversary and to the 10th World Meeting of Families. The congress will take place at the Jesuit General Curia in Rome on June 10th and, according to the temporary agenda, it will be split into two moments. One moment, inspired by the slogan “Family, the treasure of Europe”, will see speeches given by Marian Jurečka, Minister of Social Affairs of the Czech Republic, about the experience of taking in refugees, while mgr. Mariano Crociata, deputy president of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), will be in charge of speaking about “The voice of the Church in Europe, the voice of its families”. The second part of the congress will be focussed on the preparations for the 10th World Meeting of Families: Gintaras Grušas, archbishop of Vilnius and president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE), will tell how the local Churches will experience the World Day of Families, while Gianluigi de Palo, president of the Forum of Family Associations, will hold a speech about “Sharing the beauty of the family: the role of family associations”. This will be followed by a workshop with insights about work, rebuilding communities in Ukraine, and tax and welfare policies. The congress will be closed by Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.