Future of Europe Conference: Parliament’s digital platform activity report, 6,000 events, 50,000 participants

The European Parliament has published a report on the discussions that took place on the multilingual digital platform, summarising the activities carried out on the platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe since its launch until 20 February 2022. Three interim reports were published since the beginning of the Conference. Over 50,000 participants shared 16,274 ideas on the future of Europe. Over 6,000 events were organised and registered on the platform across Europe. These included conferences and workshops, hackathons and other events. The topic of European democracy has received the most contributions, followed by climate change and the environment. “Platform contributions – a statement reads – have inspired the work of the European Citizens’ Panels, and many of the ideas shared on the platform were included in the recommendations of the European Citizens’ Panels”. Job insecurity and youth unemployment, access to higher education and culture, and inclusion in sport “have particular relevance in the report thanks to the many contributions received in recent weeks”.