Ukraine: EU Parliament, doors closed to Russian and Belarusian politicians and diplomats. Metsola, “stop to those who want to destroy the democratic order”

(Photo SIR/European Parliament)

“From now on, the diplomatic and governmental staff of Russia and Belarus are forbidden from entering the premises of the European Parliament”. It has been announced on Twitter by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Brussels and Strasbourg are barred therefore to leaders, politicians, diplomats from Moscow and Minsk, who are held responsible for the tragic and blood-soaked war against Ukraine. “There is no place – Metsola specified – in the house of democracy for those who try to destroy the democratic order”.

