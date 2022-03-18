EU Commission: Brussels, European Humanitarian Forum from 21 to 23 March

From 21 to 23 March, the European Commission and the French Presidency of the EU Council of Ministers will host the first European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels, which will bring together political leaders and organisations to discuss the world’s major humanitarian challenges. “The EU has a global responsibility as a humanitarian player. We remain faithful to our principles of providing assistance by all available means when humanitarian action is needed. Our goal in organising this Forum is to bring together the humanitarian community in order to identify actions and solutions that can help better support the most vulnerable, in line with the EU’s new humanitarian strategy”, said Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič. The Forum will first address the EU Commission’s Communication on the EU’s humanitarian action of 10 March 2021 and the Council conclusions of 20 May 2021, before focusing on the ongoing actions in a number of countries, including those affected by the crisis.