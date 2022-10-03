Europe: European Council in Prague. War in Ukraine, energy and economic situation on the agenda. Michel, “unwavering support to Kyiv”

As announced by European Council President Charles Michel, the first meeting of the European Political Community will take place in the Prague Castle on 6 October. It will start with an opening plenary session from 13:00 to 14:00, following which there will be round-table discussions until 16:00. This will be followed by bilateral meetings until 19:00. The closing plenary session will take place over dinner. “During the various exchanges planned”, there will be an “opportunity to discuss themes such as peace and security, the economic situation, energy and climate, and migration and mobility. No formal written outcome of the European Political Community is envisaged”.

In his invitation letter to the European Council, which will also be held in Prague, Michel told the 27 EU heads of state or government: “we will meet on 7 October for our informal meeting. We will discuss the three most pressing – and interlinked – issues for us all, namely Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy, and the economic situation”. The war in Ukraine, he said, “continues to rage. Regrettably the Kremlin has taken irresponsible escalatory steps: it has organised a national mobilisation campaign, sham coercive referenda and the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories, and it pursues its threatening rhetoric. In light of these developments, we must stand united and firm in our response”.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine and its people remains unwavering. We will continue to strengthen our restrictive measures to further increase pressure on Russia to end its war. At our meeting – Michel wrote – we will discuss how to continue providing strong economic, military, political and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes”.