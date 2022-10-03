Council of Europe: the cultural tour programme celebrates its 35th anniversary. 48 certifications granted, more coming soon

The Council of Europe’s “Cultural Routes” programme, an initiative that maps and tells about the history, heritage, dialogue and values of our continent celebrates its 35th anniversary. The anniversary will be celebrated at the 11th Advisory Forum that is due to take place in Chania (Crete) from 5 to 7 October. The event will be focussed on “Cultural Routes: safeguarding European values, heritage and dialogue” aiming to emphasise the “increasing relevance of methods and practices of routes in promoting the shared cultural heritage of Europe and intercultural dialogue, while also promoting sustainable local development”, the organisers explain. Three key themes will be discussed: promoting European values and intercultural dialogue; protecting heritage in a time of crisis; encouraging creative industries, cultural tourism and innovative technology for sustainable communities. It will also be an opportunity to consider the developments and challenges of cultural routes, with ample time for an exchange of experiences. The Forum will be attended by the leaders of the 48 cultural routes of the Council of Europe and delegates of national ministries, international organisations, as well as academicians, tourism experts and professionals. Candidates for new certifications will be presented at the Forum, including the transhumance route (part of which runs through Italy too), the freedom route in the Pyrenees, or the “singing heritage” route.