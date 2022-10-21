Romania: Diocese of Iasi, Catholic Action marks 30 years of activity. 500 members, young and adult, expected tomorrow

(Foto Azione cattolica - Diocesi di Iasi

About 500 children, young people and adults are expected in Iasi, Romania, on Saturday 22 October, to mark the 30th anniversary of St. Joseph’s Catholic Action of the Diocese of Iaşi. The event, entitled “The Joy of Faith, the Power of Communion”, will take place at Our Lady Queen of Iași Cathedral. After a brief opening prayer and the greetings of Cristina Mare, president of the Catholic Action of Iaşi, Fr Felix Roca, general spiritual assistant, and the Bishop of Iaşi, Mgr. Iosif Păuleţ, there will be a Mass celebrated by the bishop, followed by lunch and an artistic moment. “The words of the Psalmist, ‘the Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy’ (Ps 126:3), express the gratitude and joy with which St Joseph’s Catholic Action is celebrating its 30-year presence in the Diocese of Iaşi. This is an important milestone for our association, and we wish to celebrate it together with those who appreciate, encourage and support the Catholic Action’s mission in the Church”, President Cristina Mare said in a statement. Rooted in the Catholic Youth Association established in Iaşi after the fall of the Ceauşescu regime, the Catholic Action of the Diocese of Iaşi was officially born on 8 December 1992, following an exchange of experience with the Catholic Action of Verona, in 1991 and 1992. It then grew with the creation of a Children’s Section in 1994 and an Adults’ Section in 1997. Today, it is present in 43 parishes of the Diocese of Iaşi.