CATHOLIC FAMILIES IN EUROPE

(Foto Fafce)

The Executive Committee of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) met in Paris from 18 to 20 October. On that occasion, Italian Vincenzo Bassi, a member of the FAFCE Board, was confirmed as President for a further three years, the FAFCE’s press office announced today. Besides Bassi, the other members of the Executive Committee are: Cornel Barbut, Vice-President (Romania); Angelika Weichsel Mitterutzner, second Vice-President (Südtirol); Antoine Renard, President Emeritus (France); and Alfred Trendl, Treasurer (Austria).