EU Parliament: European Youth Forum, two calls for proposals for young people in Europe. Art, culture, education

(Photo SIR/European Parliament)

The European Parliament has launched two calls for active participation by young people in the creation of the European Youth Forum (#EYE2023) event and activities. Young people and youth organizations will have until 10 November 2022 to participate in the calls and promote artistic or interactive initiatives, the European Parliament announced on its website. More specifically, those eligible to apply for a grant to organise activities in the EYE Village are “pan-European youth and civil society organisations, and higher education establishments for artists”, with at least 4 years’ proven communication experience as “multipliers, able to mobilise wider networks with an explicit aim at connecting with and empowering young people”, the EU Parliament explained.