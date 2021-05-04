Germany: Mgr. Oster (DBK) to youth ministers, “stay tuned and creative, young people really matter to us”

The Bishop in charge of youth ministry for the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), Mgr. Stefan Oster, encouraged those involved in ecclesial activities with young Catholics to be available to them despite the pandemic and, where necessary, to develop new and creative forms of youth work. “The COVID-19 has kept us with bated breath for a year. Much has changed, our world and with it our jobs have been literally turned upside down”, Oster said in a video released today, addressed to all youth ministers and members of German Catholic youth associations.

The Bishop of Passau has seen first-hand that great creative work has been carried out in recent months: educators, diocesan and local pastoral leaders, and young people have all sought and found new ways to make the Catholic youth ministry work even in pandemic conditions, Oster said. “I would like to encourage you: stay tuned, stay creative, because our young people really matter to us. And they will come again”, the Bishop said. The video with the motto “Make it possible” was produced on behalf of the DBK Youth Commission by the Work Centre for Youth Pastoral Care (AFJ). It can be viewed and downloaded from the official website.